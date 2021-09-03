Glen Ross, age 71, of Conway was called home to his Heavenly Father on Aug. 4, 2021. He was born Sept. 11, 1949, to Rosemary Dubois and Lloyd Alvin “Pete” Ross in Dumas. After Pete’s death in 1964, Rosemary married Carl Holt in 1967.
Glen moved to Conway in 1982 where he continued his banking career and later sold real estate.
Glen loved the Lord, his family and his country. He was a member of Central Baptist Church and a devoted husband, loving father and doting grandfather. He was an avid deer hunter and also enjoyed trout fishing.
Glen is survived by his wife, Terry; children, Christy Walkingstick (Louis), Brian Ross and Brandi Alred (Dane); seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and five siblings.
Services will be held on what would have been Glen’s 72nd birthday on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Central Baptist Church in Conway at 3333 Dave Ward Drive.
Visitation will be 10:30 to 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service from 11:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
