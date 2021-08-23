Gregory Wilkes Clay, age 62, of Little Rock, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Gregory was born Sept. 1, 1958, to Benjamin and Glenda Clay.
Greg is survived by his son, Brad (Mary) Clay of Conway; two grandchildren, Carter and Grayson Clay; former wife, Karen Clay; brother, Steve (Kathleen) Clay; Uncle, Jim Wilkes; niece, Sarah Clay (Adrian Hester); and other family members and friends.
Greg is preceded in death by his parents; and niece, Corrie Clay.
Greg was a graduate of UALR. He worked for the City of Little Rock for over 25 years.
He was heavily involved with Burns park with youth baseball tournaments and still actively played men's softball with his son Brad.
Greg looked forward to the Clay family reunions each year in Louisville, Miss. He enjoyed cooking the fish and the annual poker game.
Carter and Grayson were his biggest joy.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff and Doctors of Baptist Health in Little Rock for their care for Greg.
The family asks that attendees of the visitation and funeral to wear masks and sanitize before visiting with the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Burns Park Little League program
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug 24, at Griffin Leggett Conway with service following at 10 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.griffinleggetconway.com
