Hannah Jane Hammond, died on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at her family home in Conway. She was 14 years old and a freshman at Conway Junior High School. Hannah Jane was born in Valdosta, Ga., on July 26, 2007, to Leighia and Richard Hammond. She and her family moved to Conway, when she was 8 years old.
Hannah Jane was smart, creative and talented in so many areas – especially so in music, art and dance. She adored animals and she aspired to become a veterinarian. Hannah Jane enjoyed taking dance classes at Stage Door Dance Arts, and she really enjoyed dancing in the June recital. Hannah began playing the clarinet in the sixth grade, and was a very talented player. She was almost always 1st chair; attended the Dixie Band Camp, and was selected for the All Region Band in both seventh and eighth grades. This year, she was selected for the ninth grade flag team and appointed to be the captain. She also found joy in taking art classes at The Art School, and riding horses and volunteering at Sunrise Riders.
Hannah had a strong faith, being baptized at age 7 at Northside Baptist Church in Valdosta, Ga., and completing the AWANA program. She was a member of Conway First Baptist Church and volunteered in the Children’s area on Sunday mornings. Her heart was as big and as generous as her creative spirit.
She was loud, silly, fun and crazy at home. She kept us smiling and laughing and on our toes. She was very unique and marched to the beat of her own drum. Hannah Jane was beautiful, kind and a sweet friend.
Hannah Jane attended Moulton Branch Elementary School in Valdosta, Ga., She also attended Jim Stone Elementary, Carl Stuart Middle School, and Conway Junior High School – all in Conway. She excelled in school, participating in gifted and talented courses and earning straight A’s.
Hannah Jane was all these wonderful things but she was also a child who battled mental illness, anxiety and depression, for almost two years. We choose to share this as a testimony to her life in hopes that it can help another family find peace in their own difficult journey. Though we identified her struggles early, got her good care, loved her dearly; she chose to end her life.
We take comfort in knowing she rests in the arms of our Heavenly Father, but she will be greatly missed by the family she leaves behind; especially her parents; her older sister, Sydney Hammond; her younger brother, TJ Hammond; her younger sister, Lainey Hammond; and her paternal grandmother, Cheryl Hammond.
She is predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Lynne Brock Lynn; her maternal grandfather, Jacob Gordon Lynn; and her paternal grandfather, William Thomas Hammond.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Conway First Baptist Church. Her parents ask that in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Hannah Jane are made to the Conway Schools Band Boosters. Checks can be mailed to CPSD Band Donations, 2220 Prince Street, Conway, AR 72034.
To make a gift online via Venmo please visit https://venmo.com/u/conwaybandboosters.
Hannah Jane’s parents created an email address – hammondfamily@conwaycorp.net. They welcome and greatly encourage you to send any thoughts, memories, ways she may have impacted your life, or pictures of their beloved daughter.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of taking their own life, please reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at https://afsp.org/chapter/arkansas.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
