Helen Claire Echavarria, born Oct. 11, 1939, died July 1, 2021. Helen grew up in Plattsburg, N. Y., graduated High School at 16, and entered nursing school.She became a nurse and traveled around the world as a military wife.
She settled in Conway, and worked at the Veterans Hospital at Fort Roots – She won several awards as a nurse, including Heart and Hands Award and Nurse of the Year. She loved being a nurse and worked until she was 72. She was an avid runner and swimmer and she loved to play tennis and golf.
She was a loving and caring wife and mother to her four boys, Mike, Chris, Todd and Eric; and her husband, Joel.
She has 2 sisters, Jean and Jane; and a brother, Jerry. She loved them and spoke to them on the phone every day. I asked God for someone special and He answered my prayers.
Thanks to the people of Arkansas for accepting this Yankee and making her part of their family, especially the Harts, Rick, Elizabeth, Anna, Lauren and John; Lindsey and Aaron; the Kordsmeiers; Matt, Wade, Mike and Tammy; and Mallory and Chris at the gym.
She loved you all and loved Arkansas as her home since we arrived in 1982. God bless you all! Love you, Mr. Joe.
In lieu of flowers, send your prayers. Aloha
Online guestbook and condolences available at www.griffinleggettconway.com
Commented