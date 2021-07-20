Imogene L. Walker, age 78, of Twin Groves, departed this life on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
She is survived by three sisters, Telitha Ealy and Rita Glover, both of Twin Groves, and Azerlene Westley of Little Rock; four brothers, Wesley Tyus and Glenn Tyus, both of Twin Groves, and Derrick Tyus and Lee Tyus, both of Conway; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday at Zion Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1514 Hwy 65 North, Twin Groves, AR.
Visitation 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Interment Zion Grove Cemetery in Twin Groves, AR. Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. (501)-327-1124
www.larrygacklinfuneral homes.com
