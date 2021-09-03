Imogene Florence (Passmore) Woods, age 85, of Guy, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 2, 2021.
Visitation will be from 12 to 8 p.m. with family receiving family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home in Greenbrier.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 4, 2021, at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home in Greenbrier with interment at Rosebud Cemetery in Rosebud Arkansas.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
