J.L. Maxwell, age 84, of Perryville, went to be with the Lord July 30, 2021. He was born June 12, 1937, in Jones Creek, Waldron, to Harvey and Mattie Maxwell.
J.L. was preceded in death by his wife, Geneve Youngblood Maxwell; Father, Harvey Maxwell; Mother, Mattie Wilson Maxwell Essman; and his stepfather, Paul Essman.
J.L. worked at Heifer International for 14 years, he also worked in logging and sawmill work. He also worked on the roofing of the Morrilton Walmart.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Donna Haulmark (Charles) and Rhonda Maxwell; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his sisters, Faye Ellison and Wanda Essman Barnes; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Cherry Hill Cemetery in Perryville.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
Burial will be in Cherry Hill Cemetery in Perryville.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Commented