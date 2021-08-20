Jacob Kyle Shapard, age 31, of Vilonia, passed away on Aug. 12, 2021. He was born in Jacksonville, on Feb. 20, 1990, to Marlon Shapard and Tammy Keltner Wright.
Jacob resided with his mother, Tammy in Holland where he found peace in his new found life. Jacob was an avid Razorback fan, he enjoyed watching the Razorback games with his family and friends. Jacobs’ love was his son, Noah whom he kept a tight bond with in his heart. Jacob made friends everywhere he went and worked as a carpenter and admired his boss. Jacob was a member of Vilonia Volunteers, he enjoyed helping those who cannot help themselves.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Keltner, Mr. Robert Shapard; uncle, Charlie Reeves; cousins, Daniel Horton, Jason Pharis, and Jenna Collins.
Jacob is survived by his mother, Tammy Wright and husband Shaun; father, Marlon Shapard; stepfather, Keith Blasingame; son, Noah Shapard; brothers, Steven Shapard and wife Rachel Hernandez, Robert “Bob” Shapard wife Jessica, Michael “Drew” Shapard, and Jeffrey Wright; nephews, Matthew Shapard, Michael Shapard, Logan Shapard, Thomas Shapard; niece, Eleanor Shapard; uncles, Mike Rhea and Joe Sharp; aunts, Monica Pharis, Michelle Collins, Melanie Sharp; cousins, Joshua Pharis, Travis Collins, Alex Rhodes, Marannda Ward, Mariah Ward, Marissa Webber, Joey Sharp, and Haley Sharp; a host of family and friends.
Service will be at 4 p.m. on Monday Aug. 23, at The Cowboy Church at Highway 36 and 64 across from 8 mile Store.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
