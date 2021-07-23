Jake Robert Davis, age 35, of Sherwood, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. He was born Jan. 18, 1986, in Little Rock. He was a proud member of the United States Army 25th Infantry Division.
He is survived by his grandmother, Lois Davis; father, Jan Davis; wife, Danielle Davis; sons, Brayden and Oliver Davis; mother, Patricia Schockert; two sisters; four brothers; and numerous nieces, aunts, uncles, many loyal friends; best friend, Brad Ross and family.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jake Davis.
A visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Smith North Little Rock Funeral Home.
A funeral service with military honors will immediately follow.
Arrangements by Smith-North Little Rock Funeral Home, 1921 Main St., North Little Rock, Arkansas.
