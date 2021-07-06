James Howard Mize, age 83, of Conway, went to be with the Lord June 23, 2021. He was born January 21, 1938, in Cabot, to Thomas and Helan Mize.
James was preceded in death by his grandson, Zachary Mize; daughter-in-law, Dana Mize; sisters, Letha Hendrickson and Shirley Marvin; and his parents.
James retired after 32 years with AT&T and Southwestern Bell. After retirement he volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 46 years, Patricia Mize; sons, James Mize, Scott Mize (Julie), Todd Mize (Rosetta) and Mark Mize (Marisa); brothers, Charles Mize (Pat) and Mike Mize (Kathy); sisters, Ressie Keith (Hobart), Fern Webb (Wayne) and Jo Ellen Wooley (Jerry).
He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salvation Army.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Commented