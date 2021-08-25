James Edward Purvis Sr., age 92, of Vilonia, died Aug. 23, 2021. He was born in Helena, to the late Thornton and Katherine Purvis on June 28, 1929.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; and son, Christopher.
He leaves behind a host of friends and a close knit family, including his son, James Edward Purvis Jr. (Terry); daughters, Catherine Anne King (Brad) and Margaret Darlene Smith; granddaughter, Michelle King; grandson, John King (Jacqueline); and two great-granddaughters, Amelia Grace and Adeline.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway.
The Rosary will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, followed by visitation until the Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Burial will be a private service at Vilonia Cemetery.
Services by Smith Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Knoedl Ct., Little Rock.
Mr. Purvis’ extended obituary and online guestbook may be found at www.smith familycares.com
