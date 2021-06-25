Jean Carolyn May, age 83, of Greenbrier, went to be with the Lord, June 24, 2021. She was born March 14, 1938, in Cornerville, to the late Homer and Lois Newton.
Jean was a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a loving wife, mother and mammaw. Jean loved spending time with her family and quilting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Walter May; son, Michael May; and all her siblings.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Phillip) Finch; grandchildren, Amy Clark, Greg (Linsey) Finch and Scout (Eric) Stubbs; great grandchildren, Finn, Ace, Evie, Libby and Danee.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier.
Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Roller McNutt with Bro. Freddie Mark Wilcox officiating.
Burial will follow at Springhill Cemetery.
