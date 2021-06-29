Joan Olivia Drilling, of Morrilton, MPH RN died Monday, June 28, 2021, at the age of 75. A daughter of the late Clara (Schaefers) and C.W. Drilling.
Joan received her undergraduate degree in Nursing from Catherine Spalding College of Louisville, Ky., (currently known as Spalding College). She was a Registered Nurse and obtained her Masters of Public Health from Oklahoma University. She was a compassionate nurse – always available to share her expertise with family, patients and friends. She had an exceptional love and devotion to family and her dogs.
Joan is survived by her brother, Denis Drilling; and sister-in law, Dixie (Malone); and nine nieces and nephews, Tressie (Thessing) Sartain, Amy (Drilling) Hoyt, Veronica (Thessing) Rowe, Steve, Charlie and Tommy Thessing, Mark, David and Jon Drilling.
She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Christine and David Thessing.
Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morrilton.
A rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at Harris Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation to follow.
Requiescat in Pace.
