Mr. John Edward “Ed” Curtis, age 85, of Enola, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, on
his farm. John was born to the late Vernon Curtis and Othel Heffington McCaig in Enola, on Friday, Nov. 1, 1935.
Mr. Curtis spent 48 years in the trucking industry, working with Fox-Symthe Trucking and Wal- Mart Trucking for 36 and 12 years, respectively. John was a member of Enola Church of Christ. He enjoyed cutting wood, taking care of his cows, building fences and telling trucking stories from the road. John especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and family get-togethers.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Denis Curtis (Angela); his daughter, Novela Leach
(Alan); five grandchildren, Will Leach (Erin), Whitney Hayes (Clint), Brad Curtis (Megan), Wesley Leach, and Amanda Head (Jimmy); seven great-grandchildren; Eli Leach, Brayden Curtis, Mayven Curtis, Harlynn Hayes, Kylie Head, Jay Head and Hayes Head, one brother, Dan Curtis, of Calif., two sisters, Mary Ann Bennett, of St. Louis, Mo., Patsy Warren of Poplar Bluff, Mo.; and a special friend, Ima Ruth Poczik.
John is preceded in death by his parents; his wife (the love of his life), Betty Sue Curtis; step
father (who raised him), William McCaig; and one brother, Sam Curtis.
Visitation for Mr. Curtis will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday at Enola Church of Christ.
Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park. Brothers David Heffington and Noah Icenhour
will officiate.
