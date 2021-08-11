Joseph Alan Carter, age 62, of Conway, died peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 10, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William L and Inelda Monteen Carter; and his brother, William Larry Carter.
Joe is survived by two brothers, Carlos Carter and David Carter; and one sister, Linda Curry, all of Little Rock; he is also survived by his niece; and close friend, Tami Curry; and by his longtime friend, Michael Weed.
Joe was a member of the Greenbrier Church of The Nazarene, a member of Western Star Lodge #2, he was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite M, an avid ham radio operator and he owned and operated Same Old Joes Pizza in Greenbrier for many years.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier.
Commented