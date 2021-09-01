Joshua Dean Hillis, of Conway, passed away at the age of 26, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. He was born Jan. 9, 1995, to David and Laura Hillis.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Klamm Sr. and Jack and Marie Holmes Hillis.
Joshua is survived by his parents; brother, Matthew and wife, Hannah Hillis of Conway; sister, Heather and husband, Evan Shelton of Waxhaw, N.C.; grandmother, Norma Klamm of Perry; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Joshua was a senior at the University of Central Arkansas working towards a career helping others in strength and conditioning. He was interning with the Athletic Department. He loved the gym. He was very athletic. He loved to travel and he loved the outdoors. He loved camping with his best friend and brother Matthew. He took great care of his mom and dad. He was well respected, doing everything he did, above and beyond what was called for. He was a man of great integrity. He encouraged everyone and when he smiled, it made everyone smile. He was so kind hearted and generous. Josh loved the Lord and trusted in his word.
In honor of Josh, “Be the things you loved most about the people who are gone”.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
Commented