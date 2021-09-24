September 20, 2021, the world lost a kind soul, Judy Mae Boudreau, born Dec. 2, 1950, to Walter and Genieva Wren in Joliet, Ill., Our family finds comfort in knowing she is now with her husband of 52 years, Donald Boudreau. Judy served as an LPN with Conway Regional for 30 plus years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Donald L. Boudreau Jr.
Judy is survived by two sons; two sisters; two brothers; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
No Services to be held.
In Lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite Charity in her honor.
