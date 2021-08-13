Julia “Judy” Lindsey Tedford, age 83, of Little Rock, went to be with her Lord on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. She was born Wednesday, Aug. 24, 1937 in Conway, to the late Guy Brannon Lindsey and Pansy Coxsey Lindsey.
Mrs. Tedford was a recreational tennis player and loved being a part of her Little Rock tennis group. She also loved playing cards, especially bridge with her friends.
Judy and her late husband, John, each shared a passion for hunting and fishing and the hunting club they built together. However, her greatest joy was taking care of her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her pet cats.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Melinda Selby; son in law, Dr. Michael Selby; grandchildren, Blake Burgess, Branch Selby, Kasey Carter and Sean Selby; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Sailor and Navy; numerous cousins; and a host of other friends and her cat Lily.
A special thank you needs to be extended to her grandson Blake and Jordan for their love and care at the end of her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Faulkner County Animal Shelter.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Tedford will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 in the chapel at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Conway, Arkansas.
“For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you.”
At the family’s request you are asked to wear a mask while in attendance.
