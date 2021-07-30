Kandi Nicole Braswell, of Vilonia, was born Oct. 18, 1984, in Wichita, Kansas, to Donald Marion Braswell and Wanda Lynn Tune Braswell. Kandi passed away on July 23, 2021 in Memphis, Tenn., at the age of 36.
Kandi moved to Arkansas when she was three years old, she attended LaPetite Academy before kindergarten at Amboy in North Little Rock. She attended Sherwood Christian Academy and Jacksonville Christian Academy before moving to Vilonia in the 4th grade. In the 5th grade Kandi had the privilege of going to Space camp in Huntsville, Ala. which she loved.
She was a member of AWANA’s & Sherwood Bible Church, she was also in the choir throughout school, a member of the marching band, playing the flute. Kandi’s band won many first place awards and they got to travel to Jacksonville, Fla. and do many fun activities. When she was 10, she was into beauty pageants and won queen in the 10-12 division of the gingerbread pageant in April 1995.
Kandi also received a wonderful surprise on her 16th birthday from the “Make a wish” foundation and got to meet her favorite band “Hanson” – she attended 3 of their concerts that summer. She was able to attend one year of college studying music, but her heart was always into forensics. She was fascinated by every aspect of forensics, especially serial killers.
Kandi enjoyed listening to music, singing and writing; she created many characters in her writings. She loved Elvis & Graceland, the Beatles and loved to travel.
Kandi is preceded in death by her father, Donald Braswell; sister, Paula Braswell; grandparents, Jake and Alberta Tune and Marion and Lucille Braswell; two uncles, Clyde Wesley Tune and Bill Braswell.
She is survived by her mother, Lynn Tune Krubally of the home; brother, Marty “Ray Ray” Seckinger and wife Casey of Big Springs, Texas; sisters, Karma Helton of Catoosa, Okla.; Kathy Ann Ruggs and Lori Dawn Ruggs; uncles, Boyd Tune and wife Ryza of Vilonia; Loyd Tune and wife Iris of Enid, Okla.; Aunt, Nicky Cook of Joplin, Mo.; two nephews, one niece, one great-nephew and two great-nieces, along with many cousins and friends.
Memorial services will be on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Rosewood Cremation 438 Hwy 64Conway, AR 72032.
Service and arrangements are by Rosewood Cremations 301 E. Broadway Morrilton, AR 72110, (501)-477-2228, www.rosewoodcremations.com
