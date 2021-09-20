Katherine Blake Mack-Davis, age 58, of Greenbrier, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Davis was born Monday, Jan. 21, 1963, to Gail Keppler Mack and the late Joseph Mack, Jr. in Fairborn, Ohio.
Katherine obtained a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. She worked for several years as an executive assistant for the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services. Some of her favorite pastimes included reading, road trips, shopping and supporting her children’s endeavors, especially cheering on her son’s wrestling matches.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of twenty-four years, Cecil Davis of the home; one son, Aaron Davis, of Greenbrier; two daughters, Andréa Jevicky (Matthew) of Conway, and Emma Davis of Greenbrier; mother, Gail Mack of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two sisters, Patricia Fritz of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Melissa Broyhill (Ray) of Spokane, Wash.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Katherine is preceded in death by her father.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
