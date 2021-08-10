Kenneth G. Martin, age 75, of Vilonia, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Kenneth was born in Neodesha, Kan., on Jan. 9, 1946, to Leonard and Edith Martin .
Ken is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Gladys Welch; brother, Darrell Martin.
Ken is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Cheri; His children, Chuck (Andrea) Martin and Kristy (Malcolm) North; grandchildren, Karis, Hannah, Tabitha and Lydia Martin; Dillon and Cooper North; sister, Betty Stewart; brothers, Doyle and Howard Martin.
He served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years and was a Vietnam veteran. Ken worked at Metal Mart for 31 years.
Ken had a love for God, attended Bible Study Fellowship and Woodland Heights Baptist Church.
Visitation will be at Woodland Heights Baptist Church from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday with funeral service to follow.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.griffinleggettconway.com for the Martin family.
