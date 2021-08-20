Lambertus Vredeveld, age 88, of Conway, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at his home in Conway. He was born in Almelo, Overijessel, Netherlands on Oct. 20, 1932, the son of the late Hendrik Vredeveld and Gerritje de Voer.
Bert joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints as a teenager in the Netherlands and shortly afterward he moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where he met and married his first wife.
Lambertus proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1952 until he retired as a Senior Master Sergeant in 1973. They moved to Arkansas at that time where he opened a printing business in Conway.
He was preceded in death by both parents; his wife, Jantine Mann Vredeveld; their son, Lambert; three brothers; and one sister.
Survivors include his brother, Henk of Salt Lake City; his wife, Virginia Potter Vredeveld of Conway; two daughters, Christine Rimmer (Eddie) of Guy Arkansas, Gertrude Hilliard of Oregon; son, Carl Vredeveld (Carolyn) of Georgia; step sons, Matthew Potter (Heather) of Greenbrier, Cameron Potter of Conway, Aaron Potter (Savannah) of Conway Arkansas; Many beloved grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and friends also survive.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2045 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, AR 72034.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
Burial will be at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Commented