Langtry Stubbs, age 64, of Mayflower, departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. He was born March 23, 1957, in Little Rock, to Etoy (Credit) Stubbs and the late Scipio Stubbs.
He is survived by his wife, Omaira Stubbs of Mayflower; mother, Etoy Stubbs of Mayflower; children, Langtry Stubbs, Adrian Rhine and Jonathan (Onzi) Jones, all of Mayflower, and Tashni Handie; grandchildren, Alejandra and Pe’Lar Handie, Makiya Stubbs and Liam Bynum-Jones; siblings, Ruby Garth-Mosley, Helen (James) Fuller, Patricia Stubbs, Scipio (Delores) Stubbs, Jr., Wyvone (Prince) Fuller, Kent (Sandra) Stubbs, Debora Grigsby, Corrado (Robin) Stubbs and Phyllis Stubbs; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Palarm Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 795 Hwy 365, Mayflower, AR.
Interment Palarm Cemetery in Mayflower, AR.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
