Leah Farris, age 42, of Conway, peacefully left this life at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. She was born on March 31, 1979 in Little Rock, to William J. Farris, Jr. and Susan Light Farris.
Leah was preceded in death by her grandfathers, William J. Farris, Sr. and Maxie Ray Light.
Leah is survived by her parents, Bill and Susan Farris; siblings, William J. Farris III (Carrie), Lauren Farris, and Whitney Cummings (Leo); She is also survived by her nieces and nephew, Abby, Ellie, and Max Farris, and Charlotte and Naomi Cummings; grandmothers, Beneva C. Farris and Mary LaRussa Light; as well as a host of other family and friends.
All services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway on Saturday beginning with a visitation at 10:30 a.m., a Rosary at 11:30 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m.
Entombment will follow at the St Joseph Mausoleum.
The family asks that attendees of the visitation wear masks and sanitize before visiting with the family. Leah’s favorite color was red, so the family invites anyone attending to join us in wearing something red to honor Leah.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Conway Regional Health Foundation, St. Joseph School Endowment and Trust (Class of 1998), Community Action Program of Central Arkansas (CAPCA), or the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton (UACCM).
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Commented