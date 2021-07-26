Leonard Bruce Sellers, age 64, passed away Sunday July 11, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Bruce was born and raised in Conway, graduating with the Conway High School Class of 1975. In 1995, he became reacquainted with fellow classmate Teresa Roebuck at their 20-year high school reunion. In his own words, he was “smitten” and he asked her out. They fell deeply in love and were married on Oct. 13, 1995. They raised two wonderful daughters that were the pride of his life.
He graduated Cum Laude with a BS degree in Psychology from UALR in 2001. In 2004, he earned his MS degree in Rehabilitation – Deaf and Hard of Hearing from UA Fayetteville, where he was presented with the Outstanding Master’s Student Award from his department.
Many will remember Bruce for his signature braid down his back; his genuine joy that was effortlessly contagious; his volunteer work with his church and Conway public schools; and his willingness to be “dad” if anyone needed a sympathetic ear.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Teresa Roebuck; two loving daughters, Mariah Allen and 1st Lt. Sondra Claire Sellers (USAF); and his sister, Donna Hay of Conway.
Bruce was predeceased by his parents, Billie and Wanda (Adams) Sellers; and his sister, Kay Teas.
His wish to have his body donated to UAMS for medical research was honored, as was his desire not to have a funeral service.
Condolences may be sent to the family directly at 56 Brierwood Circle, Conway, AR 72034.
