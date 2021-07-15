Margaret Fischer Corbett-Lambert, December 17, 1962 – July 14, 2021.
On July 14, 2021, Margaret Fischer Corbett-Lambert met her lifetime quota of joy, and moved on to her next big adventure. Those left behind will be forever grateful for the precious time they had with her, the things she taught them and the endless, joyful spirit she generously shared.
Margaret was a lifelong learner and a bold and capable woman. She joined the U. S. Army at 18 and served 6 years before settling in Arkansas to raise her family. She earned her undergraduate degree in Public Health from Park University in Little Rock while building a successful and fulfilling career as a leader in hospital administration at Conway Regional Medical Center, where she retired as Compliance Officer/Director of Quality Management in 2017. In addition, Margaret held a number of volunteer and board positions throughout her career, including Secretary of the Board of Arkansas Association of Hospital Quality, Secretary of the Board of Interfaith Clinic and Steering Committee Head for Collaborative Impact for Decatur County (CIDC). She remained a passionate proponent of and contributor to the field of healthcare quality until the very end of her life.
Margaret is predeceased by her parents, John and Margaret Farrell Fischer, of Old Bridge, N.J.; She leaves behind her devoted husband, the love of her life, Jim Lambert, of Bainbridge Ga.; They were just getting started, but will continue their love story in another time and place. There is no greater legacy than leaving multiple generations of capable, compassionate people behind to impact our world in a positive way, and this was Margaret’s greatest pride.
She is also survived by her children, Josh Lanham (Jessica Beins) of Little Rock, Megan Corbett Strydom (Jay Strydom) of Lanseria SA; and two bright and precious grandsons, Dexter Lanham and Jensen Thando Strydom. They will remember her with great love for the rest of their lives.
Margaret will be missed terribly by her sister and best friend, Kim Fischer Madarasz of New Hope, Pa.,- never were there such devoted sisters – and her two nephews, Laszlo Madarasz and Lorant Madarasz, who learned so much about generosity, kindness and expressions of love through her consistent, beautiful example.
She also leaves behind a brother, Michael Fischer and his wife Juli Fischer; sister, Nancy Sabik and her husband Scott; sister, Denise Krenis; and 3 more nephews and nieces: Hope and Colin Sabik and Emily Fischer. She will also be greatly missed by her loving Aunt, Nancy Benjamin of Fort Myers Fla.; and countless caring and generous friends and colleagues.
A memorial service in Little Rock will be scheduled later.
In lieu of flowers and to honor the memory of Margaret, donations can be made to either the Margaret Fischer Lambert Scholarship Fund to support higher education in fields that promote healthcare, the arts and the betterment of our world https://gofund.me/09e6e9db or LIV Lanseria http://www.liv-lanseria.com/donate-2/.
Ivey Funeral Home, 502 S. Scott Street, Bainbridge, Georgia 39819. (229) 246-3232. iveyfuneral.com, is in charge of arrangements.
Commented