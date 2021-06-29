Margie Perkins Gray, age 94, of Ozark, died Friday, June 25, 2021 in Fort Smith. She was born April 25, 1927.
A family-held Celebration of Life was at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Clarksville, Arkansas with Bishop Garry Trotter officiating.
