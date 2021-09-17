Marjorie Mae Stark, age 89, of Conway, passed away on Aug. 26, 2021. She was born in Kings Prairie, Mo., to the late Orville and Mabel Latshaw on Nov. 20, 1931. She was a volunteer at AETN for 20 years, a proud secretary of AARP when it began, and loved being involved with the Faulkner County Council on Aging here in Conway.
She lived a very active life, always making friends and touching the hearts of many. Throughout her last few years she was able to go on several amazing trips with her dear friend, Nancy Allison. Marjorie loved spending time with her family especially her great-grandchildren, Callie, Camryn and Layne.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Steven Ray (Holly) Stark of Vilonia; and her daughter, Sherry (Stephen) Matthews of Conway; grandchildren, Carrie (Charles) Garrett and Jesse (Chrystal) Stark; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 67 years, Raymond V. Stark; six siblings, Leo, Lewis, Jean, James, John and Mary; daughter, Linda Lewis; and grandson, Nathan Lewis.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to AETN or Faulkner County Council on Aging.
A Memorial Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
