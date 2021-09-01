Marvin Nesbitt, age 38, of Conway, departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. He was born July 28, 1983, in Forrest City.
He is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Ellis of Conway; three brothers, Derrick (Takayla) Nesbitt and Devontae Ellis, both of Conway, and Sean (Madison) Nesbitt of Hughes; three sisters, Tylicia (Daniel) Dean of Memphis, Tenn., and Dorothy Ellis and Jazlyn (Devante) Williams, both of Conway; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Rock of Ages Missionary Baptist Church, 8112 Bicentennial Road, North Little Rock, AR.
Visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday Sept. 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Interment Robinson Cemetery in Conway, AR.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. (501)-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
