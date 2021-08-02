Mary Nell Crass, age 74, of Forest, Miss., went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2021. She was born on June 9, 1947, in Searcy, to Nelson “Jack” & Lorene Harrell. Mrs. Crass was a member of Forest Baptist Church. Throughout her life, she loved to sing and play the piano, and she was also an excellent seamstress. She was active in various church ministries particularly women’s and children’s ministries.
Ms. Crass was preceded in death by her husband, Gary W. Crass; her parents, Jack Harrell & Lorene Turpin (Dale); and her two brothers, Larry and Randy Harrell.
She is survived by her son, Shaun (Rebecca) Crass of Conway, AR; her daughter, Dawn (Lane) Sanders of Forest, Miss; her sister, Donna (Roger) Silvey of Steelville, Mo.; and eight grandchildren; and six nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Lane Sanders, Luke Sanders and Shaun Crass.
The family would like to thank all of her caregivers over the last few years including the staff at Beehive Homes of Forest and all of the nurses, aides and staff at Mississippi Care Center of Morton.
