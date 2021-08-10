Mary Pat Cullum, age 68, of Conway, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. She was born Aug. 28, 1952, in Memphis, Tenn., to the late James Milton and Betty Huff.
She was also preceded in death by one sister, Jayme Kay Huff; and one grandniece, Chloe Meena.
She is survived by her son, Jason Cullum (Beth); grandchildren, Mason, Anderson and Trey Cullum; sister, Kelley Stinnett (Scott); and one brother, Milton Huff (Teresa); 8 nieces and 5 nephews.
Mary Pat obtained her bachelor’s degree at UCA, earned her master’s at the University of Arkansas and was a dedicated teacher.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the Mary Mitchell Circle, United Methodist Women, and Newcomers. She was also a member of the Retired Teachers Association and AARP. She was a master at crossword puzzles, enjoyed cross stitching, and bowling and “especially loved” spending time with her grandchildren.
Mary Pat will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
There will be a private graveside service with a memorial service following at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Conway.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
