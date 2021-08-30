Mary “Helen” Pruitt, age 94, of Greenbrier, went to be with Jesus on Aug. 28, 2021. She was born Feb. 27, 1927, in Wynne, to the late William Forrest Anderson and Gertie Marie Maupin Anderson.
Helen was a long-standing member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She was the oldest active member in the church. She is most easily recognized by several generations of children that came through the Kool-Aid line at vacation bible school. Being known as the “Kool-Aid Lady” brought a smile to her face. She held many roles over the years. One most noted in the community was a co-owner and proprietor with her husband of Frosty Acres Drive-in where she knew folks by their name. They, of course, came for her fresh home-made pies.
Helen loved many things in her life, but Arlis Coleman was the love of her life who she married Jan. 15, 1946. They were married for 46 years before AC was taken to Heaven suddenly. She has lived every single day since then waiting to see him again.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, John Robert Pruitt; a daughter-in-law, Peggy Louise Pruitt; two sisters, Sara Fowler and Leta Norquest and three brothers, Arthur Anderson, Bob Tapley, and Sonny Tapley.
She is survived by one daughter, Judy Stell (Louis) of Conway; one son, Don Pruitt of Greenbrier; four granddaughters, Stephanie Hart (Terry) of Greenbrier, April Pruitt of Greenbrier, Heather Teague of Conway, Jennifer Bradley (Aaron) of Cabot, Lana McKinney (Danny) of Mo.,, and Lance Stell of Denard; seven great-grandchildren, Misty Goff (Jeff), Josh Hart (Rebecca), Kayla McElyea (Jeff), Brett Hart (Lindsey), Courtney Medina (Adrina), Arlie Pruitt, Hunter Bradley, Millie Teague; 8 great-great grandchildren; one brother, Jack Tapley (Mary) of Ozark, Mo.; two brother-in-laws, Hulon Pruitt (June) and Hollis Pruitt (Sandra); one sister-in-law, Pearlene Kitts (Charles) and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Immanuel Baptist Church in Greenbrier, AR.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Greenbrier, with visitation one hour prior; burial will follow to Thorn Cemetery with Brother Gaylon King and Brother Freddie Mark Wilcox officiating.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcrites funeralhome.com
