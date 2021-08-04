Maurice Cherry Robertson passed from this life to his Heavenly home July 28, 2021.
Preceding him in death are his father, Maurice L. Cherry; mother, Maxine; and daughter Maria.
Left to cherish memories of him are wife of 29 years, Dian; step-sons, Shawn and Cody van Belle (Jeana); and three grandchildren.
Mo, being an avid fisherman, loved his Skeeter Bass boat and trying to catch the big gorilla. He was a decorated Vietnam vet and retired police officer serving 30 years in Texas.
All who knew him will miss his humor and wit.
Gone, but with Jesus and forever in our hearts.
Commented