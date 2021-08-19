Michael Wayne Honeysuckle, age 61, Greenbrier, passed away on Aug. 18, 2021. He was born in Little Rock, on Nov. 18, 1959, to the late Tyrone and Shirley Honeysuckle.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Tyrone and Shirley Honeysuckle; siblings, Johnny Honeysuckle and Ronnie Honeysuckle.
Michael is survived by his wife, Katherine Honeysuckle; children, Megan (Clint) Collins, Amanda Honeysuckle, Jessica Honeysuckle; stepchildren, Ronnie Krisell, Scott (Becky) Krisell, Lucas (Cally) Krisell; brother, Ken (Mildred) Honeysuckle; 16 grandchildren; one soon to be great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Michael (Judy) Cassatt; a host of family and friends.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home with Brother Scott Krisell officiating.
A celebration of life to be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 401 South East 1st, Bryant, AR 72022.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
