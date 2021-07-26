Micheal “Mike” Edward Stobaugh, was born in Morrilton, on December 28, 1967. A son to Aldon Cleo Stobaugh and Martha Gates Long. Mike passed away in Conway, on July 23, 2021, at the age of 53.
Mike was a member of Beryl Baptist church in Vilonia. Mike enjoyed going to the drag races and shooting guns with his friends, but his passion was his family.
He loved watching his kids play sports. His family and friends were the light of his life. Mike never met a stranger and if you were lucky enough to call Mike your friend then you had a friend for life. Mike had a contagious smile that filled many rooms and lots of hearts, he will be missed by everyone that knew him.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents.
Mike is survived by his wife, Mary Stobaugh; son, Jacob Stobaugh; daughter, Hannah Stobaugh; mother and father in law, Gerold and Lenia Posey of Vilonia; best friends, Eddie Gray, Matt Paladino and Terry Upchurch all of Center Ridge; a host of other family members and friends; and the Nemo Vista Class of 1986.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Bob Neal and Sons Chapel in Morrilton.
Funeral Service is at 10 a.m. today at Friendship Baptist Church in Conway.
Interment will be at Center Ridge Cemetery in Center Ridge.
Service and arrangements are by Bob Neal and Sons Funeral Home Morrilton, AR 72110, 501-354-1638. www.bobnealandsons.com
Commented