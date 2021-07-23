The Lord saw fit to embrace Mike “Buzz” Beedham, age 41, of Little Rock, in July 2021. Born in Ala., raised and baptized in Christ in Pensacola, Fla., Mike was a man of adventure. Whether leaping from Army airplanes, disposing of explosive devices, maintaining silence in a Thai monastery, tutoring needful children, or working on the front lines of the pandemic as a respiratory therapist at Baptist Hospital in Little Rock, Mike had a thirst for life and a heart of compassion.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Dawn Drinkwater-Beedham; his mother, Jean; and stepfather, Juan Moreno; his stepmother, Coral Beedham; and three siblings; brother, Jeff and wife Tau Beedham and niece Brooke; brother, Jonathan and wife PK Beedham and nephew Jasper; and sister, Miranda and husband Scott Echols.
In lieu of flowers, please give generously to Urban Promise Arkansas.
Online donations can be sent via UrbanPromiseArkansas.org, and checks can be made to UrbanPromise and sent to PO Box 1157, North Little Rock, AR 72115.
Memorial services will be at 3: p.m. on Friday at Smith North Little Rock Funeral Home with visitation an hour prior to the service, beginning at 2 p.m.
Online memorialization can be found at www.smithfamilycares.com
