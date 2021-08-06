Onetia Battles Hart, age 93, of Conway, died on Aug. 3, 2021, she was 93 years old. She was born in Guy, to the late John Henry Battles and Myrtle Harrington Battles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dink Hartsons; Timmy and Jimmy L. Hart; sister, Dorothy Battles Burgess; and her granddaughter, Paulina Danielle Hart.
Onetia worked at Shoe Company in Conway for 26 years and moved to Russellville for 9 years where she retired.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Hart; and his wife, Roseanne of Bryant; grandchildren, Brandi Hart of Russellville and Christine Hart of Conway; 10 great-grandchildren; step-granddaughter, Ashley Bailey; and a great-step-grandson.
She is also survived by sisters, Daisy Hart of Oppelo and Johnnie Stanton of Moses Lake, Wash.; sisters-in-law, Pat Hart of Birdtown and Barb Hart of Greenbrier; and many other nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Onetia loved to quilt and play Bingo, but most of all she loved The Lord and doing for others and serving her children and family.
Funeral Services will be held at Roller Funeral Home in the Chapel, Conway, at 10 a.m. on Monday with Bro. Freddy Mark Wilcox and Father T. J. Hart officiating.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m., one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be in Republican Cemetery.
