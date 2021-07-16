A.P. “Pat” Young Jr., age 83, of Conway, formerly of Sulphur Springs, Texas, passed away peacefully July 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 2, 1937, in Bryan, Texas, to the late Archibald Sr. and Pauline Young. Pat was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, “Chich,” or Carolyn Comstock.
Pat graduated in 1955 from Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas, where he played Varsity football, played the lead in “Bye-Bye Birdie,” and met Janet Dotson, the love of his life. He went on to school at Arlington State College (now UT-Arlington) and worked as a dance instructor and at Chance-Vought Aircraft (now Lockheed Martin). He also proudly joined the Texas Air National Guard and served for eight years. He and Janet married December 21, 1958. Pat soon after began his first career, in Architecture and building, as construction manager for the 11-state Southwest territory of Sears and Roebuck, and built most of the Sears stores between the Gulfcoast and the Midwest. Pat retired from Sears in 1979.
Before that first career ended, Pat answered God’s Call and enrolled part-time in seminary through the Episcopal Diocese of Dallas. He was ordained to the Diaconate in June 1977, and then so humbly and proudly to the Priesthood on March 18, 1979. His life in Ministry spanned the next 30-odd years all over the Diocese of Dallas; first as a supply-priest, then to serve as the director of the Bishop Mason Center, which prompted the family’s move to Flower Mound in 1982 and was home for the next 14 years; then in 1996 to Sulphur Springs and St. Phillip’s, where he was happiest until his health forced his last retirement in 2007.
He and Janet found their next church home in the loving congregation of St. Dunstan’s, Mineola and he served there part-time until Alzheimer’s took control. He and Janet then moved to Conway, in 2018 to be near their daughter Monica and her family.
Pat had an amazing ability in art, which has resulted in a small family collection of his own charcoal and pastel drawings, photographs and his amazing wood carvings. His appetite for books and good music was staggering, as was his ability to finish a NY Times crossword in ink. His laughter was infectious, usually because he got tickled over the worst puns and would laugh himself to tears, as would anyone else around him. His love for his Lord, his family, and his vocation were genuine and fierce.
Pat is survived by his adoring wife of 62 years, Janet Young; son, Paul (Tina) Young of Westcliffe, Colo.; daughter, Monica (Craig) Dunn of Conway; six grandchildren, Coleman Young, Brianne Young, Chad Stovall, Hannah Ruckle, Isabel Ruckle and Angela Dunn; brothers, Jim (Kay) Young of Plano, Texas, and Tom (Linda) Young of Mesquite, Texas; along with his nieces, nephews, and so many others who loved and will miss Fr. Pat or Mr. Pat.
The family is so very grateful for all those who helped care for Pat, especially Eartha Macon and Heath Irwin, Allen Glover and Laura Squires of Home Instead, and many others from Hospice Home Care and Brookridge Cove.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church in Conway, and 2 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Phillip’s Episcopal Church in Sulphur Springs, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alzheimer’s Arkansas at alzark.org/201 Markham Center Drive Little Rock, AR 72205, or the Alzheimer’s Association Dallas and Northeast Texas Chapter Office 3001 Knox Street Suite 200 Dallas, TX 75205.
