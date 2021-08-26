Robert Doyle Edwards, age 69, of Damascus, passed away on Aug. 25, 2021. He was born in Morrilton, on April 23, 1952, to the late Joe Doyle Edwards and Nellie Faye Edwards.
He is preceded by parents, Joe Doyle Edwards and Nellie Faye Brinkley Edwards Johnson; stepfather, Jack A. Johnson; brother, Gary Edwards; sister, Toni Johnson; niece, Lisa Barber.
Robert is survived by his sister, Sandra (Steve) Hensley; brothers, Larry Edwards, and Michael (Linda) Edwards; nieces and nephews, Wendi (Brian) Gattis, Justin Edwards, Joey Edwards, Brian Edwards, Ashlee Edwards; a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home.
Graveside will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Bee Branch Cemetery.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcrites funeralhome.com
