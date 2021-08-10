Robert Leon Finch, age 64, of El Paso, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Baptist Health Medical Center In Little Rock.
He was born Aug. 14, 1956, in Conway, to Michael Zane and Carma Finch. Robert was employed with The University of Central Arkansas as a Carpenter. He was a Christian in the Trinity Pentecostal faith. He was a past member of the VFW Honor Guard, Founding member of the Toad Suck Harley Davidson Chapter. He enjoyed gardening and fishing. He was a master carpenter and helped build the New Hope Holiness Fellowship Church where he was a member for many years.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Carma Finch of Vilonia; wife, Shelia Finch of El Paso; two sons, Casey Michael Finch (Amanda) of Conway; Lee Andrew Finch (Kyli) of Conway; step-daughter, Jessica Haney (Joseph) of Vilonia; step-son, Jason Biggins (Brandi) of Austin; two brothers, Daniel Finch (Beth) of Conway; Toby Finch (Tammy) of Olive Branch, Miss.; one granddaughter, nine grandsons, as well as a host of extended family friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Zane Finch; and one brother, David Riley Finch.
It was Robert's request to be cremated. There will be a memorial visitation for family and friends on Aug. 13, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at New Hope Holiness Fellowship, Hwy. 36 and Debbie Lane, Conway, AR 72032.
Services for Robert Finch are under the care and direction of Vilonia Funeral Home, 1134 Main Street, Vilonia, AR 72173.
Sign his Book of Memories at www.viloniafuneralhome.com
Commented