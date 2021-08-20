Robert “Bob” Landis Powers, of Quitman, passed away on Aug. 16, 2021. Bob was born May 18, 1935, to Jewell Stayton and Edward Powers in Independence, Mo., and was the youngest of four children. Bob married Rose Ann Bukaty June 12, 1954, and settled in Independence, Mo., where they had three children, Michele (Toni), Teri and Joe. Bob was employed by the Vendo Co. in Kansas City, Mo., for nearly 20 years. He worked his way into management, becoming a Superintendent of sheet metal fabrication.
Bob moved his family to Arkansas in 1977 and worked for an additional 18 years at Polyvend and AmTran in Conway, Arkansas. He also had several small businesses over his lifetime. He owned a fleet of vending machines and Hope Hill Dog Kennel, breeding Siberian Huskies.
Following retirement, Bob drove a school bus for elementary school children. Later, he and his wife, Linn, became permanent RVers and camp hosts in several states including Toad Suck, Arkansas, the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State, and Saint Mary, Montana. While living in Montana, Bob drove a shuttle bus in Glacier National Park transporting tourists and exchange students on the iconic, Going-to-the-Sun Road. Bob and Linn retired from RV life and settled in Quitman, starting another business, Hope Hill Farm.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of over 40 years, V. Linn Powers; two sons, Joe Powers (Sonia) of Little Rock, Arkansas, Billy Martin (Crystal) of Texas; two daughters, Michele Holcomb (Marc) of Grain Valley, Missouri, Teri Herr (Tim) of Maple Valley, Washington; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, William Powers of Blue Springs, Mo.; one sister, Tress Yates of Spokane, Wash.; and by several nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.
Preceding Bob in death are his parents; wife, Rose Ann Powers; one sister, Jess Perry; and daughter-in-law, Danna Powers.
A graveside service for Bob Powers will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday August 23rd, 2021 at McNew Cemetery near Greenbrier.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier
Commented