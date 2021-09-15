Robert A. Raney Jr., the loving husband of Carolyn Raney, was taken home to be with the Lord on Sept. 9, 2021, at the age of 75.
Robert Raney was born to Bob and Vera Raney on Oct. 12, 1946, in Benton. After high school graduation he joined the Air Force and served in Vietnam. In 1979 he married Carolyn and spent the remaining years as a loving husband and father and the steadfast rock of his family. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his sons, Kevin and Chris; his mother, Vera; and his sister, Kay Minton; her husband, Terry; and two nieces, Kristie and Kasey.
In addition, he is also survived by a brother-in-law, Reverend Billy D Shepard; his wife, Jean; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He will be greatly missed by all of his family, relatives and friends. All who knew him have said that he was a great, steady man and Carolyn, Kevin and Chris wholeheartedly agree to that sentiment. He was a great blessing to all who knew him, and one of the kindest, gentlest man any of the ones he left behind ever knew.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. today, Sept. 16th, at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, with burial to follow at Fairplay Cemetery in Benton.
