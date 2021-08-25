Robettii Greenlaw, age 58, of Conway, departed this life on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
Robettii is survived by children, Cindwella Greenlaw of Maumelle; Hayward Franks of Searcy; and Robert (Cassandra) Franks of Conway; siblings, Joyce Brown of Little Rock; Janice (Joe) Presley of Little Rock; Marie Dukes of Conway; and Juan Dukes of Little Rock; 10 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 28, 2021, at Greater Fellowship Christian Church, 1 Wildwood Drive, Conway, AR.
Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Interment Sinai Cemetery in Conway, AR.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. (501)-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
