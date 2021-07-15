Robin Brian Prock, age 47, of Conway, departed July 14, 2021, at home with his parents in North Little Rock. He was born October 5, 1973, in North Little Rock. Robin was preceded in death by his grandfather, Clarence Redman; great-grandmother, Biddie White; grandparents, Tom and Gladys Prock; and mother-in-law, Tressa Davis.
Robin worked for Geico as an automobile adjuster for 22 years. He was a graduate of Conway High School class of 1992 and a graduate of UCA class of 1995.
Robin leaves behind to cherish his memories, his boys, Parker and Preston Prock; his wife, Paula Prock; parents, Tom & Sheila Prock; sister and brother-in-law, Christy and Chris Sullivan; nephew, Brett Sullivan; niece, Lauren Sullivan; grandmother, Betty Redman; brother-in-law and wife, Steve and Kelly Davis; nephew, Devin Davis; several aunts; uncles; cousins and a host of friends; and his most beloved dog, Ross.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Cedar Heights Baptist Church in North Little Rock, with Bro. Chad Meeks and Bro. Charlie Winters officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Bailey, Justin Vint, Todd Sellers, Shawn Fisher, Trevor Siefert, Chris Voss and Randel Spencer.
Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Goodwin, Michael Razor, Randy Hull, Paul Kostecky, Colby Ruple, Brent Gregg, Jason Henry and Adam Sutterfield.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
