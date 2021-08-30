Rosie Mae Applewhite, precious little daughter of Coby and Chelsi Applewhite was born sleeping on Aug. 24, 2021, at Conway Regional Hospital.
In addition to her parents; she is survived by her grandparents, Russ (Gena) Bunker of Conway; and Judy (Brian) Allen of Lonoke; Great Grandparents, Dallas (Mary) Bunker of Cabot; Rose Taylor of Lonoke; and Mary Eleanor Bratcher of Conway; and a host of aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.
Rosie joins her great grandmother, Nancy Bellinger; and great-grandfathers, Jimmie Taylor and Carrel “Sonny” Bratcher in heaven.
A private graveside service will be held Sunday, Aug. 29 at Crestlawn Memorial Park Pavilion, Conway. Services by Roller-McNutt Funeral Home of Conway.
Commented