On Thursday, July 15, 2021, Ruby “Loyce” Duke, at the age of 92, went to be with her Savior surrounded by family. Loyce was born on June 21, 1929, in Electra, Texas, and spent most of her life in North Little Rock.
She was a faithful member of Baring Cross Baptist Church. Although retired from Haverty Furniture at the age of 72, she never quit working. Loyce always put everyone else above herself.
Loyce was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver J. and Betty Strand; and by her husband, Paul O. Duke. She is survived by her son, Randy Crowell (Peggy), of Conway; daughter, Paula Jo Lukas (Mark), of North Little Rock; and sister, Jo Hanna, of Magnolia.
The most prized possessions she left behind are her grandchildren Kristen McCravey (Mike), Laken Etherington (Andrew), River Lukas and great-grandchild Olivia Crowell McCravey.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Roller-Owens Funeral Home NLR.
A private burial will be held at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/owens
