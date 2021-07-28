Ruth E Johnson, age 93, of Denton, Texas, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021. Ruth was born Nov. 18, 1927, in Quitman, to Cleo and Lois Tarver.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Neal P. Johnson; her parents; her siblings, Ralph Tarver, Barbara Robertson, Freda Ward.
She is survived by her sons, George (Greta) Johnson and Arthur P. (Candy) Johnson; two grandsons, Eric Johnson and Jeremy Johnson; nine great-grandchildren, Colten, Hunter, Ellie, Josie, Jace, Corbin, Derek, Addison and Alysse; and her brother, Larry Tarver.
Ruth found joy in flowers and gardening. She enjoyed crocheting and sewing. Ruth was a member of Lifesong Baptist Church in Greenbrier since Oct. 3, 2010.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed and remembered by her family and friends.
Visitation and Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Lifesong Baptist Church in Greenbrier.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifesong Baptist Church Greenbrier.
