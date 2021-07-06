Tabor Lee Andrews won his battle against Leukemia and gained his angel wings on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Tabor was born on June 7, 1996, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in North Little Arkansas and died June 30, 2021 at UAMS in Little Rock Arkansas.
Tabor was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Reverend George Andrews and his maternal grandparents, Bob and Loree Leslie, all of Conway.
He is survived by his parents, Mark and Beth Andrews of Conway; grandmother, Sara Andrews; brothers, Greg Andrews and Chris Andrews; sister, Caroline Andrews all of Conway; his soulmate, Briana Budnick; and his best friend, Katelin Riddle.
Tabor graduated from Conway High School in 2014. He attended the University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton. Tabor was formally employed by Cracker Barrel, Baptist Health and Superior Nissan all of Conway.
Tabor enjoyed many hobbies including watching Turner Classic Movies, all things trains and an amateur meteorologist/storm chaser. Tabor’s love of music is unsurpassed. He was a composer, singer and played many instruments. He had dreams of living in Hollywood and becoming a motion picture screenwriter. Tabor frequented many local fishing spots and was often heard saying “a bad day fishing is still a good day”.
Tabor worked to make the world a better place. He shared love, goodness and light with everyone he met. Tabor volunteered at Arkansas PBS alongside his father for many years. He was a productions assistant on “Steel Rails in Arkansas.” He served as assistant director, lighting model, camera operator and floor director on many live pledge breaks.
The family would like to thank the oncology nurses, staff and doctors at UAMS. Dr Muthu Veeraputhiran, Stacey Temple and Amanda Parkinson were a few of his favorites. They battle cancer everyday right alongside their patients and families.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday with memorial service following at 11 a.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
