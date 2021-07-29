Tyffanny Bailey, age 40, of Conway, passed away on July 24, 2021. Born Dec. 26, 1980, in Bernardino, Calif., to Stephen J. Bailey, Sr., and Lydia I. Bland.
Tyffanny graduated from Bigelow High School with honors and went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Central Arkansas. While working as a caseworker and investigator for the Department of Human Services, Tyffanny was in the last year of her studies to receive a master’s degree. Tyffanny was a member of New Life Church in Conway, and was heavily involved in activities with her boys. Tyffanny was a happy-spirited person who loved to travel and visit new places.
Tyffanny leaves to cherish her memories, her significant other, Henry Poindexter; children, Da’Shaun J, Jamari D Poindexter, and Ryan McCullough; Father, Stephen J Bailey, Sr.; mother and bonus dad, Lydia I Bland-McCullough and Dwight McCullough.
Visitation will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Funeral Services at 12:45 p.m. at Willow Event Center 1040 Holiday Dr. Conway, AR 72034.
The guest registry and full obit at http://www.carrigan memorial.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carrigan Memorial Funeral Services.
