Vickie Lynne Bench passed away on June 25, 2021. She was a military child and was born near Sacramento Naval Station, Calif. Soon Vickie and her family returned to Ark. and began her life there. In 1979, Vickie would be swept off her feet by Tony Bench, although the story of how they met is told differently by the two of them. In theory, Tony would say “Vickie left her date for him” and Vickie would say “it wasn’t a date” but either way her date ended with her sitting on Tony’s lap. The new couple would wed in 1980, and give birth to their first and only daughter in 1987, Dani Perez.
Vickie was known for her love of Christ and her servant’s heart. She was also known for her immense love for her grandsons, to whom she dedicated her life to.
Vickie is welcomed into heaven by her parents, RET Army Warrant Officer Charles and Patricia McVay; in-laws, Devoy and Twyla Bench; niece, Savannah Pledger; and a host of other family, friends and puppy dogs.
Vickie is survived by her husband, Tony Bench; daughter, Dani Perez; son-in-law, Daniel Perez; and three grandsons. Emmitt, Quinn and Lucca; her big sister, Deborah; and brother-in-law, Craig Pledger; nephew, Bladen Pledger; her nieces, Marissa and Nykita Stoudemire; and great niece, Luna Stoudemire; and many more family, friends and her puppy dog, Sophie.
Visitation will be at 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church in Conway.
Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Gravel Hill, Ark.
Online guestbook and condolences available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.